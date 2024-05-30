How To Protect Your Pets & Family From Tick-Bourne Illnesses In NY State

New York State ranks the highest in tick-borne illnesses throughout the country. With this new data, it is important to protect yourselves, your pets, and your family. Here's how.

Lyme disease, caused by the bite of an infected black-legged tick (deer tick), is a significant health risk, particularly in New York. Transmission occurs if a tick remains attached for 24 hours or more. Early detection and prevention are crucial. Here's how to stay safe outdoors.

How Do You Identify Lyme Disease?

Watch for an expanding rash resembling a bull's eye or a solid patch near the bite within 30 days, and flu-like symptoms such as fever, chills, fatigue, or joint pain. Contact your healthcare provider immediately if you notice these signs.

Here Are Tips To Prevent Tick Bites In New York State

Dress Properly: Wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts. Light-colored clothing helps spot ticks easily. Tuck your shirt into your pants and your pants into your socks.

Stay on Trails: Stick to the center of hiking trails, avoiding tall grass and brush.

Regular Tick Checks: Check your body and clothing for ticks frequently while outdoors. Brush off any ticks before they attach.

Full-Body Inspections: Perform thorough checks multiple times a day and at day’s end to ensure no ticks are attached.

Use Repellents: Apply DEET, picaridin, or IR3535 repellents, following label instructions. Treat clothing and gear with 0.5% permethrin, or buy pre-treated items. Permethrin is not for skin use.

Clothing and Showering: Put clothes in a hot dryer for 10-15 minutes after coming indoors. Shower soon after being outdoors to wash off unattached ticks and do a tick check.

Important To Check Your Pets Often

Check pets for ticks after outdoor activities and consult your veterinarian for prevention options.

What To Do If You Find a Tick On Your Skin Or Your Pet?

Use fine-tipped tweezers to remove attached ticks. Grasp close to the skin and pull steadily. Avoid risky removal methods like detergent or burning. For detailed instructions, visit the Department of Health’s website. Seek healthcare provider help if needed.