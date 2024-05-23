DEC Searching Upstate New York for Bear with a Jar on its Head

Jar Head

Have you seen this black bear with a jar stuck on its head? If so, the New York State DEC wants to hear from you so they can help it out before it possibly dies without food or water.

This poor guy must have been rummaging for some food in Upstate New York and got its head stuck in a jar recently, and wildlife conservationists are hoping that someone can help them.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is trying to locate a black bear that has been spotted with what appears to be a jar stuck on its head.

Have you seen this bear? If so, please contact DEC's Stamford Office Bureau of Wildlife at 607-652-7367 during regular business hours or the Division of Law Enforcement dispatch at 1-844-DEC-ECOS after hours or on weekends.

Spotted One Hour South of Albany

According to sources, on Saturday, DEC environmental conservation police officers "responded to reports of a bear near Saugerties with an object on its head, but could not locate the animal, the agency reported on Tuesday."

Over the weekend, the DEC received additional reports of the bear with an object on its head in Greene County, and according to sources, multiple people have shared their sightings on Facebook.

Bears can travel a long way in search of food, and the latest sightings were in Saugerties and throughout Green County, about an hour south of Albany.

Have You Seen This Bear?

DEC Regional Wildlife and Division of Law Enforcement are monitoring the situation and encourage residents who see the bear to contact DEC’s Stamford Office Bureau of Wildlife at 607-652-7367 during regular business hours or Division of Law Enforcement dispatch at 1-844-DEC-ECOS after hours or during weekends.

According to the NYS DEC, there are a series of Do's and Dont's if you encounter a bear.

Do Use noise to scare bears away. The DEC suggested that you yell, clap, or bang pots immediately upon sighting a bear near your campsite.

They also urge you to stay calm and stroll. But speak loudly and calmly, cautiously back away from the bear, and leave the area.

Don't Approach, surround, or corner a bear! The DEC notes that bears can be aggressive and will defend themselves when they feel threatened, especially around cubs.

Also, DON'T run from a bear - they will chase you. And they're faster.

“Bears are always searching for food sources. If those sources are removed, bears will continue looking elsewhere,” DEC said.

