Why snowstorms are absolutely fantastic for this NJ group

After such a snowless year in 2023, it's nice to see New Jersey getting covered with some snow once again. Yes, some of us probably preferred that snow drought, but not everyone.

Skiiers and snowboarders, for example, really missed out in 2023. In fact, even before that year, snow levels were on the lower side.

Now yes, there are a handful of us who aren't too happy to see a snowstorm in The Great Garden State. And some of those reasons are perfectly valid.

One such reason has to do with shoveling snow. For some of us, that's back-breaking work especially when it's deep or heavy, wet snow.

It also can turn our workdays upside down. The more snow we get, the more we have to detour our plans.

Speaking of detours, let's not forget about the roads. Oftentimes, they're a mess while the snow is falling.

Fortunately, New Jersey has some pretty efficient crews removing and clearing the roads. Still, though, the snow does tend to slow everything down.

Basically, the summary above highlighting all the negatives falls in line with adulting in a snowstorm. The responsibilities we need to deal with every time the cold air and frozen precip fall from the sky.

With that said, it's usually the complete opposite for kids. More often than not, they love to get out and play in the snow.

Especially nowadays in New Jersey, where it seems we don't get nearly as much snow as we used to. Any time it snows here, it's a wonderful experience for the children.

The only thing that can make it better is if the snowstorm happens to strike during the day on a Friday, such as January 19, 2024. Even if the kids start the day in school, they most likely would be forced to leave early.

Think about it from the kid's perspective. An early out with snow falling on a Friday? What an absolutely fantastic way to kick off the weekend.

Sledding, making igloos, snowball fights, and more. It really doesn't get any better than that. And of course, there's no school the next day because it's the weekend.

As for those who are older? What a great opportunity to make a few extra bucks shoveling the neighbor's driveways and sidewalks.

So forget about the grumpy adulting side for a moment because that part's never going to be fun. Instead, make it fun by watching the kids and teens have a fantastic time enjoying themselves.

