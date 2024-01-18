NJ records $16 million in claims for winter household nightmare

💦 Your home may not be fully prepared for a frigid winter

New Jersey's been experiencing some frigid temperatures, and the freeze-thaw cycle is a very bad pattern for the pipes carrying water throughout your home.

Unless you've turned off the water supply to your entire house, there's always water sitting in those pipes, waiting to be used.

When temperatures dip quickly, that water can freeze, and then expand until it has nowhere to go but through the pipe. And when temperatures warm, the water can come gushing out through any hole it has made.

A crack that's just an eighth of an inch wide can spew out 250 gallons of water per day.

"If it's not caught right away or you're not home at the time, that thing can be running for a considerable amount of time, causing a catastrophic amount of damage to your home," said Dave Phillips, a spokesperson for State Farm.

Over a 12-month period that ended in August 2023, State Farm recorded more than 400 claims from New Jersey for damage caused by frozen pipes or ice dams (ice traps water on a home's roof), citing $16 million total in damage.

How to avoid a pipe burst

It may be the middle of winter already, but there are some steps that can still be taken to limit your odds of experiencing a burst. Some steps are options all year round, others can be taken right before a deep freeze hits.

Even the least handy people in New Jersey can insulate the pipes in their home that they can access. Foam tubing is available at hardware stores, and it can be cut to wrap around pipes in your attic or crawl space. Exposed pipes are more susceptible to freezing.

Insulation tape, or heat tape, is another option for wrapping pipes.

Assuming there's no use for it during the winter months, you can completely cut off the water supply to outdoor spigots. Once that's done, drain the outdoor faucet and make sure there's no hose connected.

Ahead of a period of freezing temperatures — particularly if it's occurring overnight when people are sleeping and not using water — faucets can be left open slightly to drip warm water.

Cabinet doors in the kitchen and bathroom can be left open to give the pipes more heat.

State Farm advises individuals to keep their thermostats above 55 degrees — that's mainly a tip for folks who have shore homes or second homes that are left vacant for days or weeks at a time.

What to do if the pipes freeze

If during a freeze cycle you turn on a faucet and nothing comes out, there's a good chance that a pipe is frozen somewhere in the house.

Turn off the water supply (it's wise to learn where that is), keep the faucets open, and call a professional if necessary.

Because they've seen it done, experts advise homeowners to avoid applying flames to pipes as way to thaw them. A hair dryer may be able to help you thaw a pipe, but you want to make sure you're not near standing water or flammable materials. Start with the part of the pipe that's closest to the faucet.

