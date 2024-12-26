These 4 Celebrities Were Spotted Around New York State in 2024
You never know who you might run into at the mall, neighborhood bar or local restaurant. Sometimes you see a friends you haven't spoken to in years. Other times it's a familiar face that you just can't place and every once and a while it's a celebrity.
Here are 4 celebrity encounters that happened around New York state in 2024. How close were you to bumping into Charles Barkley, Post Malone or Chevy Chase? Let's take a look.
Looks like Dinosaur BBQ in Syracuse was the place to be in 2024. Yes, they have great food such as their pulled pork sandwiches, mac & cheese and ribs but they also have the knack of attracting celebrities to their establishment.
Post Malone, prior to his show at Empower Federal Credit Union amphitheater in Syracuse on September 14th, showed up to Dinosaur BBQ for dinner.
Actor Dan Aykroyd visited Syracuse to promote his vodka brand Crystal Head Vodka. While in town Aykroyd stopped by Dinosaur BBQ, not once but twice to spend time with the staff and have a meal.
Earlier this year Chevy Chase made his way to Utica, NY to film scenes for a film called "The Christmas Letter". Around that time Chevy was spotted at Pastabilities, 311 South Franklin Street in Syracuse.
NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley attended the SUNY Fredonia Blue Devils Men's Hockey game at Steele Hall Ice Arena on Friday December 6th.
Following the Blue Devils 2-0 victory over Plattsburg State, Charles Barkley took pictures with fans at the ice arena before heading to a local bar to buy drinks for everyone.
