WILDWOOD — Police are asking for the public's assistance, and thanks to some pretty clear surveillance photos, you may be able to help.

According to the Wildwood Police Department, the individuals in the photos below may be involved with the theft of a motor vehicle and a handgun. The theft allegedly took place in the city on Saturday.

Police believe this is not an isolated incident in town. A preliminary investigation suggests the individuals are tied to a theft operation out of Trenton.

Police made the photos public Tuesday evening on Facebook. The post has been shared on social media by multiple local groups and residents.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals is being asked to contact the police department at 609-522-0222. Ask to speak with the detective division.

