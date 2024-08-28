Passengers fear for their lives as fire erupts on NY Waterway ferry

🔥The Father Mychal Judge was carrying 37 passengers in the Hudson River

🔥They were transferred to another vessel

🔥One passenger told PIX 11 he thought he would have to jump into the river

JERSEY CITY — A New York Waterway ferry bringing passengers to New Jersey was evacuated after a fire on board

The Father Mychal Judge was carrying 37 passengers from Paulus Hook to Liberty Harbor in Jersey City and were evacuated to another vessel by first responders, NY Waterway spokeswoman Hannah Gammond told New Jersey 101.5 in an email.

The fire was quickly put out and the ferry was towed back to its port but there were some scary moments for passengers. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to Gammond. Video shows the fire left burn marks on the right side of the ferry

Passenger Cary Broder told PIX 11 the cabin filled with smoke and passengers say flames shooting from the rear of the boat. He thought they would have to jump into the Hudson but said everyone remained calm.

ALSO READ: Dangerous heat and powerful storms return to NJ Wednesday

Passengers are evacuated from the NY Waterway ferry Mychal Judge 8/27/24 Passengers are evacuated from the NY Waterway ferry Mychal Judge 8/27/24 (PIX 11 via YouTube) loading...

Noteworthy ferry

The ferry is named after Father Mychal Judge, the first official casualty of the terror attack on the World Trade Center on 9/11/01. Judge served with several parishes in New Jersey and New York was the chaplain for the FDNY.

He was inside the north tower when it collapsed and is said to have administered last rites to a fallen firefighter when debris came down on them.

There is a statue of Judge in front of St. Joseph's Parish in East Rutherford where he served for several years.

The ferry itself has not only carried passengers but responded to many rescues in the Hudson River including US Airways flight 1549 in 2009 after pilot Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger landed it in the freezing water.

