The best and worst-behaved dog breeds in NJ

Forbes Advisor is about to make you feel really good or really bad about your dog.

In an effort they say is intended to help guide prospective dog buyers/adopters in selecting the right breed for them, they set out to find the best-behaved and worst-behaved dog breed. First, they turned to the American Kennel Club to determine the 25 most popular dog breeds. From there they interviewed 200 owners of each breed for a total of 5,000 dog owners.

Then they ranked the breeds in two categories, temperament and following commands.

Questions for owners in the temperament category included overall behavior, whether they whined a lot, destroyed things, ingested foreign objects, tried to escape, etc..

Questions in the following commands category included how often their dog jumped on people, barked at others, begged for food at the table, how well it walked on a leash, etc.

Let’s end this article positively by saving the best-behaved for last.

The worst and best-behaved dog breeds Here are the five worst-behaved breeds out of the 25 most popular, from fifth worst to the absolute worst. That's followed by the best-behaved breeds among the 25 most popular, from fifth to the absolute best-behaved dog there is. Gallery Credit: Forbes Advisor

Here’s the full article for a deeper look.