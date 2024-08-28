The best and worst-behaved dog breeds in NJ
Forbes Advisor is about to make you feel really good or really bad about your dog.
In an effort they say is intended to help guide prospective dog buyers/adopters in selecting the right breed for them, they set out to find the best-behaved and worst-behaved dog breed. First, they turned to the American Kennel Club to determine the 25 most popular dog breeds. From there they interviewed 200 owners of each breed for a total of 5,000 dog owners.
Then they ranked the breeds in two categories, temperament and following commands.
Questions for owners in the temperament category included overall behavior, whether they whined a lot, destroyed things, ingested foreign objects, tried to escape, etc..
Questions in the following commands category included how often their dog jumped on people, barked at others, begged for food at the table, how well it walked on a leash, etc.
Let’s end this article positively by saving the best-behaved for last.
The worst and best-behaved dog breeds
Gallery Credit: Forbes Advisor
Here’s the full article for a deeper look.
