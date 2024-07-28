Where To Find The Best Food Trucks In The Capital Region

Food Trucks have become a go-to place for so many people and usually those trucks have some of the best food in the area. So where are the best ones?

There has never been a single time in my life that I have gotten food from a vehicle that has disappointed me. It is always delicious and it is always local.

I think that's why we've all grown so fond of food trucks and small local restaurants. You get to know the owners and staff. You know who is making the food and there's a good chance you're going to be back for more.

When we talked about go-to lunch spots it immediately got me thinking about local food trucks. I have had the pleasure of getting them at various fairs and festivals, but I don't get to have them as often as I'd like. The great thing about most food trucks is they're putting a unique spin on something popular. Whether it's burgers or tacos it's always something a little off the beaten path.

So where are the best food trucks? We asked, and you guys answered!

We got some amazing suggestions from Facebook, our App and some calls.

Huge shout out to Jerry from Legit Foods for calling in! We cannot wait to sample some of those tacos.

Here are some other amazing suggestions you all gave us.

Robb's Topp Doggs

This Guy Bites

Sliding Dirty

Burger 21

Heisenburgers

Sizzle Squad

DiFolco's

Legit Food

Smith's Smokeshack

Tacos Diablo

Clearly there is no shortage of amazing food trucks in the Capital Region. The beauty of them is that they are mobile and can pop up all over the place. The best way to find out where they are is to seek them out on social media.