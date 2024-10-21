Allentown, New York Is Surrounded With Mystery and Urban Legends

This small town has captivated locals for years. Is there something odd about this Saratoga County hamlet?

When I was discussing urban legends and ghost stories the other day I was made aware of one from right here in Upstate New York. I just can't believe I had never heard of this one before. I am talking about the mystery of Allentown, NY.

Growing up there are always those types of stories you hear about places like Allentown. They don't like outsiders and will chase you out if you enter without permission. Things of that nature. This little town is so odd that the NY Times even wrote an article about it back in 1993. There is an entire Reddit thread dedicated to it as well where people share their stores of growing up near it in Saratoga County.

On Reddit they shared stories about people going to Allentown and being chased away by people on ATVs with guns. It seems that as the legend says everyone in the town has the last name Allen and they don't like strangers coming in to visit their home. They were all born there and that's where they all stay.

But is any of it true?

I think you'd have to go there and find that out for yourself if you dare. There was a documentary sent to me that was made about this town in the 1970s. It is apparently VERY real. Though I am not sure how much truth there is to the rumor that they're chasing people out with guns.

The film is called "The Hollow." The description states:

Early in the 19th Century two families, the Allens and Kathans, settled in the Southern Adirondack Mountains of New York State. By 1960's their descendants had isolated themselves in a remote hollow high in the mountains. Below lay the great Sacandaga Valley. Its rich lands rapidly filled with farms, factories and mills.

Some of our audience members shared their stories about Allentown on our Facebook page where we asked about urban legends.

"it’s very real. Anyone who lived within a 30 mile radius talked about that place all of the time when I was a kid. High school kids would take trips in and get chased out by a truck load of locals." - Bryon

"i knew someone who hired a few of them for...whatever job it was they were needed for. he said they were very hard workers, but quiet and kept to themselves." - Debbie

I think what we have here is a small community that has developed a reputation over the years that may or may not be true. Perhaps I should pay a visit to Allentown and find out.