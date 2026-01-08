I don’t know if this is lame to admit, but I’m one of those people who is still playing the daily word games on my phone.

Wordle, Quordle, Connections. They still have me in the chokehold that began in 2022.

Some days, the games are harder than others. One study by Unscramblerer (please link - Unscramblerer.com) found the most difficult Wordle game for New Jerseyans last year - do you think you got it?

For anyone who is not familiar with Wordle, or if it’s been a while since you’ve played, it’s a game where you get six chances to guess the five-letter word of the day.

How to play Wordle

With each guess of a valid five-letter word, the color fo the tiles will change based on how right they are.

Green: Right letter, right spot.

Yellow: Right letter, wrong placement.

Black: That letter is nowhere to be found.

The fewer guesses, the more accomplished you feel.

I’m still riding the high of the time my starter word was the Wordle of the day.

I always start with “early,” if you were wondering. I let out a legitimate gasp on the day I got it in one turn.

Hardest Wordles to solve

The hardest word across the country was “DOWEL” on May 11, followed by “FUGUE” on May 9.

Unscramblerer used Google Trends to come to their conclusion:

The hardest to solve Wordle words for 2025 can be found through Google Trends with the keyword 'Wordle hint'. People who will have trouble solving the daily Wordle will search for 'Wordle hint' to be given a clue about how to solve the word puzzle.

New Jersey has 1,247,564 yearly searches of the phrase “Wordle hint” last year.

So which one baffled us the most?

The most difficult Wordle day for the Garden State was July 13, 2025

On July 13, New Jersey struggled with guessing the word “GNOME.”

If “gnome” gave you pause, you weren’t alone.

Good luck with your Wordling, NJ!

