New York Woman Sues Arby’s Over Alleged Smaller Sizes

Ever think your order at the fast food chain appears a bit smaller? One New York woman did, and now she has filled a class action lawsuit against one of the country's more well-known fast food establishments, according to The New York Post.

The suit alleges that the restaurant chain "deceptively continues to sell its fries and beverages in smaller sizes which are now substantially smaller than the old sizes". According to the details of the lawsuit, posted at The New York Post, the accused company allegedly shrank drink sizes as well, and did so “without any corresponding reduction in price … or disclosure to its customers.”

New York Woman Sues Arby's Over Smaller Meals

The Post reports that a Ringwood, New York woman has filed a class action lawsuit against Arby's, alleging the fast food chain made their meals smaller, but did not lower their menu prices.

Lawyers for the woman claim Arby's say phased out their kids’ sized fries, "made that portion the new small, the prior small the new medium, and the old medium the new large." The suit seeks unspecified damages, claiming Arby's customers have been misled into spending more money for less food.

The suit brings up another alleged case of "shrinkflation", a practice federal offcials have tried to ban by prohibiting restaurants from "downsizing without transparency", and making sure customers are not ripped off.

From 2023: New York State Man Sues Arby's, Alleging They Exaggerate the Size of Their Meat

This is not the first time Arby's was sued over size. In 2023, The Takeout had reported that a class action suit was filed in New York, accusing the franchise of "intentionally portray(ed) the sandwiches as being larger than they are."

The plaintiff filed the suit on behalf of customers who had ordered certain items such as the Arby’s Classic Roast Beef, and the Double Roast Beef since September 2020.

The suit also claimed that the plaintiff ordered the a Double Beef ‘N Cheddar sandwich but it did not contain rare roast beef as advertised.

According to the details from the class action suit, Arby's misleads customers by "pushing all of the sandwich meat to the front of the bun", and "using props in its photoshoots to make the menu items look comparatively bigger and more full of meat."

