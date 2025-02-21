Federal Gov. Eliminates Vital Veteran Services in Hudson Valley

The federal government has cut critical care for Hudson Valley veterans which both Republicans and Democrats say could be the difference between life and death.

Just days after announcing the layoffs of over 1,000 workers, the Office of Veteran's Affairs has come under fire for allowing DOGE to potentially access the health records of veterans from all over the country. The cost-saving task force led by billionaire Elon Musk claims the cuts to the VA will save $98 million from the budget, but many veterans are asking, "At what cost?"

Services for Hudson Valley Veterans Eliminated

Without any warning to Hudson Valley veterans, Castle Point has stopped providing acute inpatient care, which includes vital services like emergency medical detoxification and substance abuse care.

The move has stunned both Republican and Democratic lawmakers as well as non-partisan veteran support groups in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, veterans from across the region assembled at the Beacon VFW to shine a spotlight on how the Trump administration's new policies have impacted their ability to receive care.

Ulster County Sheriff Juan Figueroa, a Marine veteran, says eliminating services at Castle Point is "unconscionable".

For 20 years, we were in Iraq and Afghanistan. We need to give veterans the help they earned and deserve, not kick them to the curb.

Dutchess County Executive Sue Serino supported similar comments made by Adam Roche of Dutchess County Veteran Services. Roche warned that the elimination of acute services would likely lead to more, demanding that "this has to stop now.”

Congressman Pat Ryan has written a letter to the head of Veterans Integrated Service Networks to demand that Castle Point immediately reinstitute the veteran acute care unit.

Our Hudson Valley community has always answered the call in the past, and today, we’re speaking out with one united voice. Join us in the fight to ensure each and every veteran gets the care our country promised them.

What Can You Do to Save Vital Services for Hudson Valley Veterans?

While the government maintains that the closure of the acute care center at Castle Point is not a result of DOGE cutbacks, the sudden elimination of 1,000 VA workers certainly is. With resources for veterans stretched incredibly thin, those vital services are now even more unlikely to return to the Hudson Valley.

With election day in the rearview mirror, it may seem like there's not much anyone can do to reverse course. Emboldened by a mandate to slash government spending, the Trump administration is making good on a promise to voters who may not have fully realized what they were agreeing to when casting their ballot.

Calling your representative and writing letters to government officials now can go a long way to making sure they continue to fight for our veterans. Democrats and Republicans in New York appear to be united in their fight against the Trump administration's gutting of Veteran services. Knowing their constituents have their back may be the fuel they need to get the job done.

