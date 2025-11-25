So many military members are deployed in far away places hoping to get a few days to get home for the holidays, then there are those military members who come from places across the nation and find themselves stationed right here in the Garden State.

There are several major bases in New Jersey with approximately 40,000 military personnel stationed here.

How the Knights of Columbus stepped in to help

Our friends in the Knights of Columbus in the Trenton Diocese have been focusing on helping the folks stationed at the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst get home for the holidays.

Since 2013, the Knights have been raising money and paying for the transportation for active duty military members to return home for Christmas.

The Knight's growing impact on service members

The Knights of Lawrence Council 7000 sent 216 military members home for Christmas last year.

This year, we're hoping to help many more.

Learn more about how you can donate to this great cause by clicking here.

