✅ Ocean County an EMT training program to counter a worsening shortage

✅ First class of 20 students nearly finished the intensive 224-hour course

✅ Demand surges as 80 applicants chase 20 spots for February’s next class

A New Jersey county is taking steps to turn around a shortage of EMTs by starting a program at its existing training center.

The first 20 students in the 224-hour program are nearly done with their classes, designed to keep trainees in the county to bolster the ranks of EMTs, which have been declining in the past several years. It's been a goal of Brian Gabriel, director of the Ocean County Training Center, to expand beyond fire training.

"With everybody struggling in all the different counties for providing EMTs, there just wasn't enough training opportunities in our county so we made that as a priority. We now have our own basic EMT program here which is put on by our own instructors in consultation with a consulting firm named EMS Consulting Services," Gabriel told New Jersey 101.5.

The shortage of EMTs was created by changing times, according to Gabriel. He says it's hard for people to commit to the required 230 hours of training, which Gabriel says seems to increase every year. The center also offers a full slate of continuing education courses for EMTs who need to maintain their continuing development units.

"It's a struggle for someone who's young, trying to raise a family or have a job and buy a home. It's tough to find those hours to do this training," Gabriel said. Before the program known as "EMS Academy" opened, the classes were taught by Hackensack Meridian or Robert Wood Johnson out of the county.

Ocean County Fire and EMS Training Center Class at the Ocean County EMT Academy (Ocean County Fire and EMS Training Center ) loading...

Strong demand: 80 applicants for 20 spots in the first class

Gabriel also says that beyond training are plans for a one-year vocational school EMT program for high school seniors.

"We're trying to throw as many opportunities as possible to get people interested in this industry and to offer those training opportunities. And our Board of Commissioners has been extremely supportive in seeing this through to try to help out every community," Gabriel said.

The program is free and the only requirement is an interest in becoming an EMT through a local first aid squad. The second class is set to begin in February. 80 people applied for the 20 slots in the first class and Gabriel hopes the class size can be expanded to 25.

"The goal is to provide this training to any Ocean County resident who wants to serve in the squad service in Ocean County whether you're a fire department member, first aid member or a police department member," Gabriel said.

