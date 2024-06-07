Popular Fair in New York’s Hudson Valley Hiring

Fair season is upon us, and one area fair is looking for workers.

Gotta love fair season! I always make it a point, whenever possible, to hit the area fair circuit throughout the summer in the Hudson Valley. There are so many great fairs that the Hudson Valley has to offer. I've been to them all. Dutchess County Fair, Orange County Fair and Columbia County Fair are all great fairs to visit over the summer. I've made numerous trips to all of these fairs over the years, and its always a fun time.

Nope, I didn't for get about the Ulster County Fair. Another fun fair in New Paltz, NY that I always try to make a point to visit during fair season. I've seen a lot of great shows there over the years including former Boston singer Fran Cosmo and former Journey singer Steve Augeri among others.

Back in April, the Ulster County Fair announced exciting entertainment for this year's main stage. In addition to the many country acts (as usual for the area fairs), the fair also announced southern rock legends Marshall Tucker Band will play the main stage Aug. 3. See: The Marshall Tucker Band Playing Hudson Valley this Summer.

Ulster County Fair Hiring

A posting in the Highland (Town of Lloyd) group on Facebook had a posting this week for jobs at the Ulster County Fair for the 2024 season including Gate Crew positions and other and other openings are available for the 2024 season.

Well it's that time of year again!... If you or anyone you know would like to work the Gates Crew (or any other openings) at the Ulster County Fair this year, please pass this information along! It’s a really fun summer job and only for a week! -Erin Elizabeth

The fair hires 14 and up, and you must have availability for the whole week of the fair (July 30th- August 4th). Shifts are 9am to 5pm, and 5pm to closing. You must have reliable transportation to the fair and must include a photo copy of your social security card and your drivers license or photo ID with your application. Applications are due by mid to end of July. Check out the full post with all the info here and go to the official Ulster County Fair website to fill out an application and to get more info.

