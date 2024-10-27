Is New York State Really A Safe Place to Live?

Do you feel safe living in New York? Sometimes the news you hear can be quite depressing. On any given night, news affiliates might report about the latest stabbing, subway assault, hate crime, or even a thwarted terrorist plot in the area where you live.

But it's not just other people you have to worry about. How vulnerable is the state of New York to natural disasters such as what areas like Florida, or parts of the Appalachia experienced recently? Also, how financially safe are you in this time of high costs and inflation? How safe are the roads to travel?

The website WalletHub compared New York to the other forty-nine states across 52 key safety indicators grouped into five different categories. Our data set ranges from assaults per capita to the total loss amount from climate disasters per capita to the unemployment rate.

How Safe is New York State Really?

When considering everything from the number of motor vehicle fatalities, the amount of available law enforcement per capita, to unemployment, assaults, and even instances of bullying, New York is average. In fact, WalletHub ranked New York as the 24th safest state to live in the United States.

According to the study, New York has the 4th most law enforcement employees per capita in the country, and was 6th best for road safety. However, the state did not do as well when it came to financial safety, or workplace safety.

Vermont was the safest states, while Louisiana was the least safest, according to the study. Maine was 3rd, Massachusetts 4th, and Connecticut 7th.

