FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A busy shopping center in Somerset County is being treated to a brand-new fast-food restaurant that will be open 24/7.

The much-anticipated opening of a new McDonald’s at Rutgers Plaza in Franklin Township has arrived, adding a modern and convenient dining option to the Easton Avenue shopping center, according to Levin Management Corporation, which serves as the leasing and managing agent for the retail property.

The 4,500-square-foot establishment, featuring dual side-by-side drive-thrus, is open 24 hours seven days a week. It features modern and comfortable dining areas for up to 62 people, self-order kiosks with interactive touchscreens, and a mobile pickup area.

There is even an electric car charging station to accommodate those patrons who choose the dine-in experience.

“Quick-serve and fast-casual dining options are welcome additions to any shopping center, driving consistent traffic, elevating the shopping experience, and encouraging customers to spend more time during their visit, said LMC’s Vice President of Leasing, Sidney Singer.

Rutgers Plaza is a popular retail destination in Somerset County, strategically positioned to serve a diverse and growing residential population of 277,500 within a five-mile radius, LMC said in a statement.

Besides McDonald’s, the center’s tenant mix also includes Crunch Fitness, Dollar Tree, Venus Jewelers, Moral’s Village Hot Pot, Chase Bank, and Flame Kabob House.

LMC also announced last week that Venus Jewelers has expanded into a brand new shop and showroom at Rutgers Plaza. It now occupies 5,700 square feet of the shopping center, nearly doubling its size of operation there.

Rutgers Plaza attracts 1.7 million visitors annually, according to real-time traffic data from Placer.ai, reflecting its role as a cornerstone of the local community, LMC said.

