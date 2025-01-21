How NJ feels about getting TikTok back may surprise you

What a roller coaster this TikTok adventure has been. After the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that it could be banned in our country since a federal law had been passed, people’s apps went dark on Jan. 18.

All users got was a message saying the service was temporarily unavailable. A solution was being sought.

If there’s a villain in all this it seemed to be Mark Zuckerberg in the hours that followed as he was trolled.

"Why do you ruin everything you touch," wrote one Instagram user.

Siggraph 2024 Zuckerberg AP loading...

"Btw tik tok is a better app. Reels will never be tik tok; reels only exist cus of tik tok. You stole stories from Snapchat, and you made threads cus of Twitter," wrote another.

“You are hated by 170 million people," wrote a third.

Those hits just kept on coming. People were triggered.

If there’s a hero in all this, it’s Trump. He said he would work a solution and there would be no penalties to companies for restoring the app and, by gosh, it worked.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump is pictured at an election night watch party, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump is pictured at an election night watch party, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) loading...

It was only gone for maybe 16 hours. An unlikely hero since he once viewed TikTok as the enemy. He became supportive in recent years when he discovered he had younger fans on the platform.

So all is right again in the world of TikTok users. But just how happy were people to have their twerking videos and silly bits back?

(Okay, okay, and your precious recipes and life hacks, I know.)

Happy young student girl with smartphone Poike loading...

Depends on where you live. Document processing tech company Apryse analyzed Google search interest by using hundreds of related phrases like “TikTok is back,” “TikTok is working again,” etc.

Then they assigned a scoring system with 100 representing the peak popularity and then they ranked states from most enthusiastic to least enthusiastic. Least enthusiastic a.k.a. could barely care less.

Where New Jersey lands may (or may not) shock you.

Moore Media Moore Media loading...

First, the states that were the most ecstatic to have the app back were not exactly states you would think of as tech-savvy.

The number one state, the one most thrilled TikTok was back on their phones, was North Dakota with a score of 100.

They were followed by West Virginia, at 87, Kentucky, at 86, Iowa, at 81, and Wyoming at 78.

TikTok.com TikTok.com loading...

If you live in New Jersey and are addicted to TikTok you may be sad to know (or if you do believe it is all dumb twerking videos you may be happy to know) that New Jersey barely cares.

TikTok is back and New Jersey noticed.

Our score was 43 and ranked us at 43rd among 50 states.

We. Barely. Care.

The only states less enthused about the app's return are Washington, Nevada, New York, Maryland, California, Alaska, and finally, caring the absolute least, Hawaii.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Hey, you do you! If you love the app, have fun. You’re no longer a TikTok refugee. If you hate the app, this is your chance to feel smug (me IRL).

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

TikTok is back: We'll never forget these 10 songs it made huge Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

Dumb and Dangerous Internet Challenges Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski

New and classic favorites: The best dive bars in New Jersey The term "dive bar" used to be something derogatory. Nowadays it's more of a badge of honor to say to own one, go to one, or work at one.

We started in South Jersey, stopped A LOT in Central Jersey and ended in North Jersey. We left out the Jersey Shore bar because there are just too many to choose from. If your favorite isn't on the list, don't be offended, just tell us about it. Here we go... Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.