Little-Known Plant Now Illegal for Many in NY; Here’s Why

New York lawmakers have passed two pieces of legislation aimed at curbing concerns over a little plant that many people have never heard of.

It’s called kratom, and until now, most people have never heard of it. Perhaps you've seen signs advertising this tropical plant when walking into a smoke shop, corner store or gas station and wondered what it was all about.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

If you’ve never heard of kratom, you are not alone. It’s a plant from Southeast Asia that has become popular in the United States because it is marketed as an all-natural supplement. People swallow it in powders, capsules, drinks or even gummies. Some users say it gives them energy or helps with pain and anxiety. But experts warn there is no proven safe use for kratom, and the Food and Drug Administration has said people should not use it because of serious risks, including addiction, liver damage, seizures and other harms.

Because kratom acts on the same parts of the brain as opioids, it can produce effects that are similar to those drugs. At low doses, it may feel like a stimulant. At higher doses, it can slow breathing and make people drowsy. That’s one reason health officials have linked kratom products to hundreds of poison control calls and dozens of deaths, often when kratom is mixed with other substances.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Under the new law, New Yorkers under the age of 21 can no longer buy kratom. Stores that do can now face serious fines. Another part of the legislation makes manufacturers put clear warning labels on kratom packages so customers know what is inside and what the risks are.

For parents who thought kratom was just another shelf-staple supplement, this law is meant to be a wake-up call. It brings the risks out into the open and gives families something to talk about when it comes to what kids might be buying and using without their knowledge.

Do Not Eat These Poisonous Mushrooms In New York