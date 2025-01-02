It's the New Year!

New opportunities, new beginnings, and new resolutions for New Yorkers.

New Year, New Me

Many folks make New Year's Resolutions each year to try and better themselves. One of the more popular resolutions throughout the years has been, "I'm going to the gym and eating healthier this year!"

But by early February, the resolution flame often dies out, and the temptation of Valentines Day chocolate creeps in. The gyms slowly return to their normal capacity, and memberships that are less than a month old get cancelled.

Pain in the abs...

More often than not, it's a pain to cancel those pesky gym memberships, and it can take a while for it to go through the system, leaving headaches for those involved. Cancellation fees and delayed processing make matters worse.

New Year, New Law

Good news for the New Yorkers in the New Year though, next month it'll be easier to cancel gym memberships in New York State thanks to a new law simplifying the process.

Non-profit newsroom The Gothamist says,

"Under the new law, health clubs must process gym membership cancellations within 10 business days of receiving notice, cutting through the frustrating red tape that has long plagued consumers."

The law is backed by State Senator Roxanne Persaud from Brooklyn, and she explained "the legislation empowers New Yorkers to make decisions about their health without being trapped in contracts that no longer serve them."

The basis of the new law:

Gyms must mail or email proof of cancellation.

A customer can cancel a membership within the first three days after signing a contract without penalty.

Refunds must be issued within 10 days of confirming a cancellation.

The timing couldn't be any better, with the new law aligning perfectly with the beginning of February, when the majority of the resolution gym memberships will most likely be cancelled.

Sneaky Fees

In a world so saturated with subscriptions, it's easy to forget about monthly fees taken from your bank account.

Back in October, the FTC announced the "Click to Cancel" rule, making it easier for people across the U.S. to cancel subscriptions, and it seems New York is following suit with these new conveniences, and turning its focus towards gym memberships. Another headache soon to be soothed across the state.