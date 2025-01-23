Car Crashes Through Burger King In New York

Accident occurred on Friday afternoon at Hudson Valley area Burger King.

Its not too uncommon it seems as of late with seeing accidents involving cars crashing through buildings. Seems to happen pretty often actually, but why exactly? Whether it was the car crashing into Bronx Pie Pizza in Poughkeepsie back in 2022, the car crashing through a busy hotel in Fishkill in 2023, or in February of 2024, a car taiking out the Airgas building in Wappingers Falls, there seems to be no shortage of these tyoes of accidents in the area.

An article detailing what seems like an epidemic of cars crashing into buildings in 2024 was even published back in December featuring fail photos of accidents. Do people not know the gas pedal from the break pedal? What exactly is going on here.

Who doesn't love Burger King? Home of the Whopper, according to 2023 numbers, New York state has 342 Burger King locations statewide. New York state is 4th in the U.S. for a total number of Burger King locations. There are approximately 20 Burger King locations throughout the Hudson Valley area. Its a go-to for me for the Impossible Whopper these days, which I'm a big fan of.

Port Jervis Fire Department Facebook page reported an incident late Friday afternoon involving a car crashing through a Burger King in Port Jervis, NY. the posting at 4:55pm that garnered 153 comments and over 500 shares, said "Port Jervis Fire Department, along with Police and EMS, are currently operating at a car into the building at Burger King. Please avoid the area while units operate."

According to News 12, witnesses said that the SUV slammed through the wall and knocked down tables. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported and police say the incident is under investigation.

Get our free mobile app

Which Burger King Location is the Best in the Mid-Hudson Valley? Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh

Outrageous Burger King Google Reviews from the Hudson Valley Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh