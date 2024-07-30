ATLANTIC CITY — Three 13-year-olds jumped from a stolen vehicle while it was still rolling and fled from the cops, according to the Atlantic City Police Department.

The teenagers aren't the only ones facing consequences for their actions.

On July 25, a city resident reported to police that his Kia Sportage had been stolen overnight from Delaware Avenue. On July 28, at around 11:30 p.m., officers observed the vehicle being driven in the area of Maryland Avenue and Absecon Boulevard.

When the occupants spotted the police, they fled from the stolen SUV before it was placed in park, according to police. The vehicle eventually came to a stop when it rolled into a curb and street sign.

Officers located three 13-year-old males from Atlantic City and arrested them, according to the police department.

All three juveniles were released into the custody of their guardian, and the guardians were each issued a summons for allowing their child to be out after curfew without supervision.

Anyone with information related to this incident is being asked to contact Atlantic City police at 609-347-5766. An anonymous text can be sent to 847411. The text must begin with ACPD.

