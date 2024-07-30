Beloved cheetah dies at NJ zoo from kidney disease

😢 NJ zoo officials are mourning the loss of one of their beloved animals

😢 A 12 year old cheetah passed away from kidney disease

😢 He leaves behind a younger brother

CAPE MAY — A beloved cheetah has died at the Cape May County Zoo, the zoo announced on Facebook.

Zoo officials said they are mourning the loss of their beloved 12-year-old Buju, who lost his life due to kidney disease.

He is survived by his younger brother, Beenie.

“Buju’s favorite activity was lying in the shade in the middle of the yard with his brother, Beenie, They often mirrored each other, looking like bookends,” the zoo said.

Buju was the bolder of the cheetah brothers. Officials said he would usually be the first to investigate new items in and around their habitat.

“In their heyday, they often let ducks live in their habitat for days before they would start stalking and hunting them, which led them to a high success rate,” according to the zoo.

The sassy Buju was the first one to sprint across the yard for a training session, eager to learn new behaviors. But they said that as Buju grew older, he spent more time hanging out with his keepers.

Scores of zoo visitors quickly took to Facebook to express their condolences on the passing of Buju.

"So sorry for your loss (and ours)of Buju he was a magnificent boy."

"So sorry to read of Buju’s passing. What a loss for your staff and all of us who love these beautiful, magnificent cats. Hope his brother is coping."

"So sorry to of his passing. You gave him a great life. I hope his brother is okay without his buddy."

"Sympathy to the keepers and staff at the zoo and to all who visited Buju. Very sad for his brother Beenie too. Prayers for him as well."

According to zoo officials, cheetahs in the wild typically live 8 to 12 years and up to 20 in managed care.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom