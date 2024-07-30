Another reason Scotch Plains, NJ is a great town

Scotch Plains is a great town. We've spent a lot of time working with local leaders and promoting some strong small business owners.

Recently we brought the Common Ground Podcast to a great local bar and restaurant, Darby Road. Earlier this week we were back in Union County, meeting up with some outstanding local candidates, Chris Kresge who is running for Mayor, and Brian Johdos who is running for town council.

Chris Kresge and Bill Spadea at Grano Pizza Chris Kresge and Bill Spadea at Grano Pizza loading...

The event fits perfectly into our small business tour of New Jersey, using our largest in-state microphone to help small businesses attract and keep customers.

Grano Pizza (Bill Spadea) Grano Pizza (Bill Spadea) loading...

The location, Grano Pizzeria & Italian Tavern.

Right before I was about to speak, after a long day running around the state, I needed just a sip of water. Enter Nicole who was behind the bar at the ready. She managed to get the water in my hand seconds before I was introduced. Problem solved!

As we left, I had a nice conversation with the restaurant's new owner, Nino. He gave me a pizza to take back for the team, of course, much of it didn't survive the ride to the next event.

It was a house specialty, the grandma pie. The sauce, the cheese, the pesto streaked across the top, AND, the crust. The. Crust. Perfectly balanced with the right oil and saltiness. Toothsome and delicious.

Grano Pizza - Grandma Pie (Bill Spadea) Grano Pizza - Grandma Pie (Bill Spadea) loading...

