New Jersey public high schools show up big in an annual nationwide ranking by U.S. News and World Report.

The publication evaluated 24,000 eligible public high schools at the national, state

and local levels.

Six key performance indicators were considered, which include student achievement on state-required assessments, strong graduation rates, and college readiness measures.

Schools were also evaluated on how effectively they serve all students, with college readiness specifically measured through student participation and performance on Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate exams.

New Jersey had the third-best showing statewide, with 40% of its schools ranking in the top quarter of U.S. high schools.

The state is only behind Connecticut with 41% of its schools ranking in the top quarter of U.S. high schools and Massachusetts with 43%.

Out of 427 New Jersey high schools evaluated, 411 made the 2025-2026 rankings.

A New Jersey high school was also the top STEM high school in the entire country — High Technology High School.

Of the top 20 public high schools in the state, 12 are vocational.

#1 High Technology High School

#1 High Technology High School

765 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, NJ 7738

Student enrollment grades 9-12: 284

High Technology High School in Monmouth County was the top high school statewide, based on its impressive metrics. It was also ranked 27 in the nation and third in the New York Metro Area.

The school is on the Brookdale Community College campus in the Lincroft section of Middletown.

Its curriculum is engineering-centric, and students can earn college credit for core coursework through partnerships with Rochester Institute of Technology, Georgian Court University and Brookdale.

High Technology High School is one of six high schools in the Monmouth County Vocational School District.

#2 Bergen County Academies

#2 Bergen County Academies

200 Hackensack Avenue, Hackensack, NJ 7601

Student enrollment grades 9-12: 1,116

Bergen County Academies is ranked second within New Jersey and 41 in the national rankings, as well as 5 in the New York Metro Area.

It also ranks 14 in the nation for STEM school rankings.

Students can take Advanced Placement coursework and exams. The AP participation rate at Bergen County Academies is 98%. The total minority enrollment is 69%, and 5% of students are economically disadvantaged.

Bergen County Academies is one of four high schools in the Bergen County Vocational Technical School District.

#3 Edison Academy Magnet School

#3 Edison Academy Magnet School

100 Technology Drive, Edison, NJ 8837

near Middlesex County College

Student enrollment grades 9-12: 175

Edison Academy Magnet School is ranked third within New Jersey. It is ranked as 6 in the nation for STEM schools and 59 in the national rankings for public high schools, overall.

Students can take Advanced Placement coursework and exams — the AP participation rate at Edison Academy Magnet School is 100%. The total minority enrollment is 95%, and 2% of students are economically disadvantaged.

Edison Academy Magnet School is one of five high schools in the Middlesex County Vocational and Technical School District.

#4 Dr. Ronald E McNair High School

#4 Dr. Ronald E McNair High School

123 Coles Street, Jersey City, NJ 7302

Student enrollment grades 9-12: 698

Dr. Ronald E McNair High School is ranked fourth within New Jersey and 77 in the nation.

Students can take Advanced Placement coursework and exams. The AP participation rate at Dr. Ronald E McNair High School is 96%. The total minority enrollment is 81%, and 34% of students are economically disadvantaged.

Dr. Ronald E McNair High School is one of eight high schools in the Jersey City Public Schools.

#5 Union County Magnet High School

#5 Union County Magnet High School

1776 Raritan Road, Scotch Plains, NJ 7076

Student enrollment grades 9-12: 311

Union County Magnet High School is ranked fifth within New Jersey and 79 in the national rankings.

Students can take Advanced Placement coursework and exams. The AP participation rate at Union County Magnet High School is 91%. The total minority enrollment is 71%, and 6% of students are economically disadvantaged.

Union County Magnet High School is one of five high schools in the Union County Vocational-Technical School District.

#6 Biotechnology High School

#6 Biotechnology High School

5000 Kozloski Road, Freehold, NJ 7728

Student enrollment grades 9-12: 320

Biotechnology High School is ranked 6 in the state.

It is ranked 10 for STEM schools in the nation and 80 in the overall national rankings.

The Biotechnology High School focuses on a collaborative learning experience that includes project-based learning, scholarly research and interactive partnerships. Students must do a senior internship — past placements include Rutgers University, Bristol-Myers Squibb and area biotech firms.

It offers an International Baccalaureate program, as well as courses in molecular and agricultural biotechnology, genetics and forensic analysis.

Biotechnology High School is one of six high schools in the Monmouth County Vocational School District.

#7 Bergen County Technical High School - Teterboro

#7 Bergen County Technical High School - Teterboro

504 Route 46 West, Teterboro, NJ 7608

Student enrollment grades 9-12: 676

Bergen County Technical High School - Teterboro is ranked seventh within New Jersey and 82 in the national rankings.

Students can take Advanced Placement coursework and exams. The AP participation rate at Bergen County Technical High School - Teterboro is 99%. The total minority enrollment is 65%, and 9% of students are economically disadvantaged.

Bergen County Technical High School - Teterboro is one of four high schools in the Bergen County Vocational Technical School District.

#8 Woodbridge Academy Magnet School

#8 Woodbridge Academy Magnet School

1 Convery Boulevard, Woodbridge, NJ 7095

Student enrollment grades 9-12: 285

Woodbridge Academy Magnet School is ranked eighth within New Jersey and 90 in the national rankings.

Students can take Advanced Placement coursework and exams. The AP participation rate at Woodbridge Academy Magnet School is 99%. The total minority enrollment is 94%, and 4% of students are economically disadvantaged.

Woodbridge Academy Magnet School is one of five high schools in the Middlesex County Vocational and Technical School District.

#9 Academy for Information Technology

#9 Academy for Information Technology

1776 Raritan Road, Scotch Plains, NJ 7076

Student enrollment grades 9-12: 303

Academy for Information Technology is ranked ninth within New Jersey and 94 in the nation.

Students can take Advanced Placement coursework and exams. The AP participation rate at Academy for Information Technology is 99%. The total minority enrollment is 70%, and 7% of students are economically disadvantaged.

Academy for Information Technology is one of five high schools in the Union County Vocational-Technical School District.

#10 Academy for Allied Health Sciences

#10 Academy for Allied Health Sciences

1776 Raritan Road, Scotch Plains, NJ 7076

Student enrollment grades 9-12: 304

Academy for Allied Health Sciences is ranked 10 within New Jersey and 114 in the national rankings.

Students can take Advanced Placement coursework and exams. The AP participation rate at Academy for Allied Health Sciences is 87%. The total minority enrollment is 67%, and 8% of students are economically disadvantaged.

Academy for Allied Health Sciences is one of five high schools in the Union County Vocational-Technical School District.

The next round of NJ best public high schools, 11 through 20

#11 Marine Academy of Science and Technology

#11 Marine Academy of Science and Technology

305 Mast Way, Highlands, NJ 07732

Marine Academy of Science and Technology is ranked 11 within New Jersey and 186 in the national rankings. It is located right among Sandy Hook’s various beaches and buildings.

Marine Academy of Science and Technology — or MAST — is one of six high schools in the Monmouth County Vocational School District.

#12 Millburn High School

462 Millburn Ave, Millburn, NJ 07041

Millburn High School is ranked 12 within New Jersey and 244 in the national rankings.

#13 Glen Ridge High School

200 Ridgewood Ave, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028

Glen Ridge High School is ranked 13 within New Jersey and 282 in the nation.

#14 Stem Innovation Academy of the Oranges

#14 Stem Innovation Academy of the Oranges

445 Scotland Rd, South Orange, NJ 07079

Stem Innovation Academy of the Oranges is ranked 14 in New Jersey and 283 in the nation.

The STEM Innovation Academy of the Oranges is a four-year program, out of collaboration between the City of Orange, Orange Public Schools, New Jersey Institute of Technology, The College of New Jersey, and Montclair State University.

#15 Monmouth County Academy of Allied Health and Science

2325 Heck Ave, Neptune City, NJ 07753

Monmouth County Academy of Allied Health and Science is ranked 15 in New Jersey and 288 in the national rankings. It is one of six high schools in the Monmouth County Vocational School District.

#16 Diana C. Lobosco Stem Academy

45 Reinhardt Road, Wayne, NJ 07470

Diana C. Lobosco Stem Academy is ranked 16 within New Jersey and 315 in the national rankings. It is one of two high schools in the Passaic County Vocational School District.

#17 West Windsor-Plainsboro High School North

#17 West Windsor-Plainsboro High School North

90 Grovers Mill Rd, Plainsboro Township, NJ 08536

West Windsor-Plainsboro High School North is ranked 17 in New Jersey and 347 in the national rankings. It is one of two high schools in the West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District.

#18 Northern Valley Regional High School - Demarest

150 Knickerbocker Rd, Demarest, NJ 07627

Northern Valley Regional High School at Demarest is ranked 18 in NJ and 354 in the national rankings. It is one of two high schools in the Northern Valley Regional High School District.

#19 Infinity Institute

193 Old Bergen Rd, Jersey City, NJ 07305

Infinity Institute is ranked 19 in New Jersey and 360 in the national rankings.

#20 Livingston High School

30 Robert H Harp Dr, Livingston, NJ 07039

Livingston High School is ranked 20 in New Jersey and 418 in the national rankings.

