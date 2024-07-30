How important is it to vote in November? (Opinion)

Every year someone says "THIS is the most important election in our lifetime." This year's presidential contest may actually fit the hype.

Two diametrically opposed philosophies of government. The Democrats are openly pushing gender ideology which includes outright denial of basic biology and assault on parental rights.

Years ago when I talked about the state's desire to remove kids from parents who do not comply with the far-left narrative, I was called many names. Now, the governor of California is actively pushing a policy that will allow the state to hide gender transition from parents and have a parent lose custody if they oppose the mutilation and manipulation of a child who claims they want to be the opposite sex.

The Democrats through their appointed mouthpiece Kamala, who earned a grand total of ZERO votes, are advocating for making the 15-22 MILLION illegals in the US voting citizens.

Vice President Kamala Harris Rick Kern/Getty Images for NARAL Pro-Choice America loading...

It's as serious as you think. I saw a quote on Twitter/X that I thought deserved repeating here.

You can vote your way INTO communism, but you can’t vote your way out. - @EndWokeness

Pay attention America. Listen to the stated policies of the cackling @KamalaHarris party. What’s coming if we don’t return @realDonaldTrump to the White House will be nothing to laugh about…

SEE ALSO: President Trump joins Spadea again

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks during a presidential debate hosted by CNN with President Joe Biden, Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks during a presidential debate hosted by CNN with President Joe Biden, Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) loading...

The invasion across our Southern border will continue, and millions of criminal aliens will be empowered to vote. Crime in our cities will continue to overwhelm neighborhoods as police are prevented from enforcing the law. Parents will be usurped by radical bureaucrats who empower predators and groomers. Our small business economy will continue to be crushed with slave labor providing cheap products and fake food from our enemies. Fuel costs will spike as the government forces “green” policies as a part of the war on real clean energy (natural gas and nuclear).

If you want a glimpse into what America's future could look like if we allow the Democrats to rule without regard for votes or the law, just take a look at Venezuela. Do your own research and join me at the polls on November 5 to cast your vote for Donald Trump in November.

Listen to my interview with Donald Trump HERE.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

