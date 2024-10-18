Signs, signs, everywhere are signs in Jersey this season

Are you a sign house or a no-sign house?

The question reminds me of both the 1971 song and the Dr. Suess book about Sneetches with stars on their belly and Sneetches without. You are either a sign person or you're not.

Former President Trump Holds Campaign Rally In Greensboro, North Carolina Getty Images loading...

I love signs during election season. Shows a local, personal, and grassroots commitment. And for elections that don't get a lot of media attention, it helps people know who to vote for.

Let's say you want to support the conservative Republicans running in a non-partisan election, if you see the BOE signs on a lawn with a Trump sign, you know you're good to go.

GOP Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Campaigns In Des Moines Area Getty Images loading...

That said, many people suffering from TDS, yup, Trump Derangement Syndrome, are hell-bent on keeping Trump out of office and keeping YOU from expressing your political beliefs publicly.

This happened in Kinnelon, Morris County as dozens of signs were being reported stolen. Thankfully, police were on the job and up to the task and they nabbed the Trump-hating, sign-stealing, possibly in-need-of-anger management thief who was arrested.

Read about the law enforcement success HERE.

My friend, Councilman Sean Mabey is quoted in the article, here's the pull quote:

I want to assure the Kinnelon residents that we will be continuing our efforts to conduct thorough investigations and hold those accountable to the highest level of punishment. Theft of personal property will not be tolerated in any magnitude. Freedom of speech and expression is a constitutional right, one of which we will be upholding in Kinnelon Borough. Censorship has no home here," shared Kinnelon Councilman, Sean Mabey. - TAPInto Article

He also joined me on air to discuss. Listen here:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

