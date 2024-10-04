Stay alert, NJ — Here’s a national take on Nov 5’s election

This coming Tuesday marks four weeks until Election Day and in many parts of the country, including here in New Jersey, people are already voting.

Will President Trump be heading back to the Oval Office? Will New Jersey turn Red?

Donald Trump And J.D. Vance Hold First Joint Campaign Rally After The RNC Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images loading...

As our audience knows, I've been with President Trump since the day he came down the escalator in 2015. My optimism for a win aside, look at the polls.

Just this week alone, two polls are out from Trafalgar with Trump winning Wisconsin and Michigan, four polls came out on Tuesday alone that had Trump winning North Carolina, and a poll from Quinnipiac had Trump winning Georgia by five.

Today we were joined by one of President Trump's senior advisors who is spending a lot of time with the former President as he heads toward Election Day.

President Trump Holds Rally In Washington, Michigan Getty Images loading...

Here's a bit of what I said to Corey to start the conversation that you can listen to HERE:

Let's welcome back a friend of our show and someone who has been with President Trump from the start, Senior Advisor, Corey Lewandowski. Corey, welcome back. Corey, you see a whole lot more data than we see, personally, I love where President Trump is positioned four plus weeks until Election Day, what is your read on where this race stands?

Corey Lewandowski speaks with the media. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Corey Lewandowski speaks with the media. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) loading...

Americans had their chance to see the two guys vying to be Vice President squaring off on the debate stage this week. And again, my support aside, objectively speaking, JD Vance looked cool, calm, prepared, and most importantly, he was right on the issues all night long, conversely, Tim Walz looked like a deer in headlights, he couldn’t answer questions about lies he’s made over the years and maybe worst of all, he seemed less than ready to step into the job. Corey, what are your thoughts on what we saw this past Tuesday night?

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, speaks during a vice presidential debate hosted by CBS News, with Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, speaks during a vice presidential debate hosted by CBS News, with Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) loading...

Corey, this week we’ve seen Joe Biden and Kamala Harris trying to manage events on the world stage and here at home. We’ve seen Israel getting attacked, again, and closer to home, hundreds died and tens of thousands displaced in the wake of Hurricane Helene. And I’ve got to say, Biden and Harris look like two guys trying to find a light switch in a dark room because, in a lot of ways, Donald Trump made it look easy. He kept the peace all over the world, he defended the border and he managed a record-breaking economy, none of which is happening now. Corey, what does what we’re seeing now from Biden and Harris tell us about the Vice President’s ability to lead our country?

2024 Democratic National Convention: Day 1 Getty Images loading...

Corey, keep up the great work, make sure the President knows that we’re fighting for him here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

