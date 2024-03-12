Election Day is today in this NJ town

Anyone surprised that in the state of never-ending elections, corrupt politicians, out-of-control bureaucracy, and taxes a vote was scheduled in the middle of March?

I wasn't surprised either.

Of course, very little coverage of the vote scheduled for today in Robbinsville, NJ. That's exactly how the bureaucrats want it.

Put simply, the Board of Education wants more of local taxpayers' money.

A few months ago, the BOE put a question on the ballot to raise an additional $4.8 million and that vote was defeated 54% to 46%. When politico lose in New Jersey of course, especially when it comes to taking more of your money, they try, try again.

The local challenge is that the state has a very confusing and many say completely politically biased way of funding local schools. Robbinsville did not get additional money in the latest budget so they want local homeowners to make up the difference.

Several States Hold Primary Elections Across The Country

The ask might be easier to swallow if we had the confidence that the BOE was doing everything in its power to cut spending.

We had one caller talk about how the town spent $50 million on a new high school building and her taxes have gone up from $7,500 25 years ago to $19,000 today. This is classic NJ government, completely detached from the reality of pricing people out of their homes.

As far as the vote, only one location is available to voters, and very little communication. The BOE is banking (literally) on a low turnout among tax-paying homeowners and a high turnout from school stakeholders who will benefit from taking more money.

If I lived in Robbinsville, I'd be a solid NO vote.

