EWING — Sam Marrazzo, the longtime operator of Marrazzo's Market, has died at the age of 76.

Marrazzo passed away at his home in Pennsylvania from natural causes during the weekend, manager Jeff Davis told New Jersey 101.5. Services will be announced this week.

"We lost a great man," Davis said, adding that he has worked with Marrazzo since 1989.

Marrazzo was remembered by Robbinsville Mayor Dave Fried where the market once had a location.

"On behalf of the Robbinsville community our hearts and prayers go out to his family. His humor, kindness, and generosity touched the lives of all who knew him. He was a giant of a personality nothing was more fun than to walk into the store and be greeted by Sam," Fried wrote.

Sam Marrazzo appeared in images posted on the Marrazzo's Facebook page Sam Marrazzo appeared in images posted on the Marrazzo's Facebook page (Marrazzo's Market) loading...

Worked for his family's stores all his life

Marrazzo's was founded by Don Marrazzo as a small shop in downtown Trenton in 1947 called Centre Fruit Market, according to the store's website. Sam began working in his father's store as a boy and became a partner in 1961 when a second store was opened in Trenton.

"The 36,000-square-foot supermarket is, by today’s standards, pretty small. Six Marrazzo’s Markets would fit inside of a typical Super Wal-Mart, " Community News once reported. "There are also no self-checkout machines, like most modern supermarkets have ... The small size can be an advantage. There is a neighborhood feel in Marrazzo’s that’s hard to replicate within a large corporation."

The remaining store at Serenity Plaza on Parkway Avenue in Ewing was opened in 2000, both of which are owned by the Marrazzo family.

According to the website, Sam was retired but still found time to work in his beloved produce department.

