NJ teacher charged with sex with student will avoid prison

✅Anthony Linder-Creo was accused of having sex with a 17-year-old student

✅He entered a PTI program in September

HAMILTON (Mercer) — A teacher fired after being charged with sexually assaulting a 17-year-old student has given up his teaching credentials.

Anthony Linder-Creo, 24, was a business teacher at Steinert High School in when he was accused of having "sexual relations" with a 17-year-old student at his Robbinsville home in August 2022.

The New Jersey State Board of Examiners at its Jan. 19 meeting voted to approve Linder-Creo's relinquishment of his certificate.

The move was one of the conditions of his entering a pre-trial intervention program, according to a spokeswoman for the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

PTI allows first-time criminal offenders to avoid prison and a conviction on their record if they remain out of trouble during the duration of the program.

Anthony Linder-Creo (Mercer County Prosecutor's Office)

Linder-Creo, who was accepted into the court program in September, must also have no contact with the victim and agree to a psychological evaluation and compliance with any recommended treatment. He also forfeits any future public employment.

Payroll records show he had been a teacher since March 2020.

Linder-Creo was also an assistant coach for the Steinert football and basketball teams.

