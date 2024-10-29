Could the presidential election be a tie?

Believe it or not, the current number of electors assigned to each state throughout the country sets up a possible combination of wins on either side that would lead to a TIE.

Really, a tie vote is the most important election in our lifetime. The magic number to win is 270 electoral votes. There is a combination of states that would have both former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris tied at 269 votes each. In this scenario, Trump wins Pennsylvania but loses Georgia.

Donald Trump Delivers Remarks In Southern California Getty Images loading...

Harris wins Nevada but loses Arizona. Trump wins North Carolina and Michigan but loses Virginia and Wisconsin.

A lot of people think that based on the utter disaster of the messaging and delivery from the Harris campaign, and the embarrassing public appearances that keep coming from the VP, this may be a landslide. I don't think so.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a presidential debate with Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept.10, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a presidential debate with Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept.10, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) loading...

The polling is close and the truth is there are plenty of Americans who actually will vote for a socialist platform that usurps mom and dad with government bureaucrats and taxes the middle class into poverty.

Many young people are looking for a handout from the government because they perceive that life isn't fair, or there is such a thing as white privilege that is the cause of their lack of wealth and opportunity.

Eventually, the system will hit a tipping point as producers must continue to work harder to support the takers. We're not there yet, but a few more years of Democrats raising our taxes to pay for 20 million illegals and free college for kids who would rather be playing video games than get a job.

We are going to find out what the next 20-plus years will look like after the votes are counted. Are we headed toward a renewed American entrepreneurial surge, with families eager to bring kids into the world, and a renewed focus on health and public safety? Will we restore value to citizenship and get control of our border and create a robust domestic manufacturing base?

Immigration Humanitarian Parole AP loading...

Or will we continue to overtax the middle and working class creating a system of a handful of billionaires at the top trying to feed us bugs and isolate at home with most people dependent on government subsidies?

The future could be the brightest in American history, or we'll be digging out of the mess for decades to come. You decide. Go vote.

If you're curious about what happens in the case of an Electoral Tie, read THIS.

