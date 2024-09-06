Hey NJ — The national election is in less than two months

Summer is unofficially over. It’s the week after Labor Day, and we’re officially in the stretch run of the presidential election. It’s no secret to our audience where I stand in the race: it’s the same place I’ve been from day one back in 2015 when Donald Trump came down the escalator.

Like many of you, I'm unequivocally behind President Donald Trump. With the election in just 60 days and a major debate coming up next week between the 45th President and the Democrat chosen by the insiders to run in Biden's place, I thought we'd check in with someone with a front-row seat to it all: Corey Lewandowski. Corey is a senior strategist for the former President's campaign, and he joined us on the show.

Here are the questions I asked him. Listen to the interview to hear Corey's strong, energized, and positive responses.

You’re someone who has been close to President Trump from day one and you’re playing a critical role for him as Election Day comes into view. I know you see a lot of polling data. Would you agree with me that at this point in the race, Donald Trump is in a better position today than he was in either race in 2020 or 2016?

The Republican Party looks a lot different than it did before 2016 when Donald Trump first ran. These days, the party is less establishment, less country club. It’s much more welcoming to working-class and blue-collar folks, people of color, and women. As a guy who wants the party to keep growing and keep winning, all of that is good news. What is it about President Trump that has opened up the party to so many non-traditional Republicans?

President Trump has been a guest on this show a couple of times. Me and my wife, Jodi, had a chance to spend time with him earlier in the summer. One thing that always strikes me is how hard he works. I think he and Senator Vance have combined to do 35 interviews since Harris became the candidate, while Harris and Tim Walz have only done one. You’ve run campaigns before, tell me why Harris’ campaign team keeps trying to hide her.

We ended the conversation with a recap of just how bad Harris will be for the nation and New Jersey. And as we've discussed for years on the air, the President knows that he has my full support with all of our resources dedicated to helping him return to the White House and be competitive in the Blue States like New Jersey. Details for our debate watch party will be forthcoming.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

