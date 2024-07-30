An adorable new addition joins NJ zoo’s animal ambassador team

😊 An adorable rabbit-like creature has joined a NJ zoo

😊 She won't be in the zoo exhibits

😊 She will be part of the ambassador animal education program instead

CAPE MAY COURTHOUSE —When one life ends, another begins.

It’s been a whirlwind of emotions for officials at the Cape May County Zoo.

Buju, the cheetah (Cape May County Zoo Facebook) Buju, the cheetah (Cape May County Zoo Facebook) loading...

First, they’ve been mourning the loss of their 12-year-old cheetah, named Buju, who recently died of kidney disease.

On the flip side, zoo officials are excited to add a charming Patagonian Mara, named Peanut to its education center at the local Atlantic Cape Community College campus.

A Patagonian Mara is a rabbit-like animal, a species native to Central and Southern Argentina in South America. It has distinctive long ears and long limbs.

Peanut, the Padagonian Mara (Cape May County Zoo Education Keeper Kendra) Peanut, the Patagonian Mara (Cape May County Zoo Education Keeper Kendra) loading...

Patagonian Maras, also known as Cavies, are the second largest members of the Caviidae family, zoo officials explained.

They are largely herbivores, and feed primarily on green vegetation, and fruit.

Peanut, the newest member of Cape May County Zoo’s ambassador animal team, resides in the zoo’s education center, so zoogoers won’t see her in the zoo, but rather during their various outreach programs.

Ambassador animals at the Cape May County Zoo are part of unique, and unforgettable outreach programs, using hands-on and interactive methods, officials said. The goal is to build a deeper understanding and appreciation for the natural world.

Zoo-to-You programs are tailored to specific needs and learning objectives. Some options include daycare and preschool programs, K-12 school programs, and non-school programs.

So, Peanut may just be the star of your next school assembly.

"We are excited to have Peanut join our Education Team and look forward to the joy and learning she will bring,” zoo officials said.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom