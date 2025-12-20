Hudson Valley Restaurant’s Bathroom Has Game-Changing Device

A restaurant in the Hudson Valley is at the forefront of bathroom technology, and we hope everyone follows in its footsteps.

Using a restroom in public can be a hit-or-miss situation. As we all know, not all bathrooms are created equally. Aside from the differences in cleanliness, public bathrooms are judged on their amenities and ease of use.

Public restrooms with touch-free flushers, sinks and hand driers are a germophobe's friend. But, unfortunately, that doesn't solve one of the most nerve-wracking moments of using a bathroom shared with thousands of others: opening the door to leave.

Solutions for exiting a bathroom without touching germs

You've done your business, properly lathered and rinsed your hands and now you're faced with a gross door handle that has been touched by everyone else who's used the same bathroom, many of whom have not washed their hands as diligently as you just did.

If you're like most germaphobes, you've thought ahead and held onto the same paper towel you used to turn off the water faucet. That thin, wet barrier will keep your hand free from germs as you open the door handle before slyly dropping the towel behind you as you exit.

But what if the bathroom doesn't have paper towels? In order to save money, help the environment and possibly thwart people from throwing their door-opener towels on the ground, many restaurants now rely on electric hand driers.

Aside from resorting to using your shirt sleeve to open the door (yuck), what is a germaphobe to do?

Poughkeepsie Restaurant Installs "Game-Changing" Bathroom Device

During a recent visit to McDonald's on Route 9 in Pougkeepsie, I found myself in a no-paper-towel predicament. After washing up and using the hand dryer, I faced the common problem of figuring out how to open the door without getting all germy again when I saw the answer to my prayers.

A sign on the back of the door saying "Use Your Foot" pointed downward, where a game-changing device was attached to the bottom of the door.

The first time I saw a StepNpull device was during a visit to Jupiter, Florida seven years ago. Even before the pandemic, I thought this was a genius device and was certain it would catch on, but since that day, this is one of only a handful I have ever seen in New York.

How Does the StepNpull Work?

The StepNpull works just as the name suggests. As shown in the video above, you simply place your foot on the device and pull the door open by pulling your leg back -- No need to touch the door handle at all.

