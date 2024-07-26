A 20-year-old man from Williamstown has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Camden County earlier this month.

The Clementon Police Department says on Friday, July 19th, their officers were called to the area of Princeton Road and Elm Avenue for a report of shots fired.

At the scene, witnesses said a person who had been shot was taken via a private vehicle to a local hospital for treatment.

Following an investigation, authorities said a 20-year-old man from Williamstown, who was not identified in a press release, had been charged in connection with the shooting.

Princeton Road and Elm Avenue in Clementon NJ - Photo: Google Maps Princeton Road and Elm Avenue in Clementon NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

That suspect was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force on Thursday and charged with the following:

First-degree attempted murder

Second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun

Second-degree possession of handgun for unlawful purpose

He was remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a pretrial detention hearing.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan