Nearly 350 calls, 15 arrests, and a police chase from a car dealership kept officers busy all weekend

It was a busy weekend for officers with the Washington Township Police Department, including a police chase involving four suspicious people attempting to break into vehicles at a local car dealership.

In total, nearly 350 calls for service were answered, 83 vehicles were stopped, 15 people were arrested, and officials investigated 14 accidents.

Car Dealership Incident

At about 3 AM Saturday, security personnel from Turnersville Jeep RAM Dodge Chrysler on the Black Horse Pike reported four people dressed in all black attempting to gain entry to vehicles. Two vehicles were parked along a rear entrance, an orange Dodge Challenger and a white Jeep.

Officers arrived and attempted to block the two vehicles; however, both fled, and a pursuit was terminated further up Route 42.

Two other suspects fled the parking lot on foot. One was eventually found on the roof of a shed on Longwood Drive.

Turnersville Jeep RAM Dodge Chrysler on the Black Horse Pike - Photo: Google Maps

MORE NEWS: Millville Police Dispatcher Charged With Unauthorized Data Access

Other Notable Incidents

Domestic Violence / Simple Assault Arrest: A man reported being assaulted by his girlfriend, resulting in a visible injury to his face. A Sewell woman was arrested, processed, and released.

Methamphetamine Arrest / Warrant: During a pedestrian stop, a Clayton woman was arrested on a warrant out of Franklin Township. A search revealed three containers containing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Warrant Arrest: A person was arrested on four active warrants, including three no-bail warrants and one $750 warrant. The individual was processed and transported to Salem County Jail.

Disorderly Conduct / Bias Incident Arrest: Officers responded to the area of Route 42 and Laurel Avenue for a reported pedestrian crash. An investigation determined that no crash had occurred. The occupants of a nearby vehicle reported that the person who reported the crash repeatedly used racial slurs towards them, which continued in the presence of an officer. The subject was arrested.

Obstruction / Hindering / Drug Paraphernalia Arrest: During a pedestrian stop, a Pleasantville woman provided a false name, attempted to run from officers, and was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also found to have two active warrants.

Domestic Violence / Simple Assault Arrest: A Somerdale woman was arrested for simple assault after biting her boyfriend during a dispute, causing visible bite marks and bruising. The incident was reported by a third party who observed the couple arguing while pulled over on Wilson Road.

5 Jefferson Hospital Calls: Officers responded to several incidents at Jefferson Hospital during the weekend including a disturbance involving a 24-year-old woman in the lobby, an unwanted person refusing to leave after being given a bus pass, a 9-1-1 hang-up that was determined to be okay, a patient dispute regarding medication, and an assault report from a female patient involving an incident that occurred in Philadelphia.

Chris Coleman, a South Jersey native, is the brand manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM and afternoon on-air personality on WPUR Cat Country 107.3 in Atlantic City, NJ.