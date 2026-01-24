South Jersey’s Most Shocking Unsolved Murders
Some of South Jersey's most shocking murders and disappearances remain unsolved decades later.
These cases, which haunt both families and investigators, include the murders of teenagers, a mysterious death involving a New Jersey Transit train, four prostitutes found dead behind a motel in West Atlantic City, and several people who have vanished without a trace.
Despite the passage of time, none of these cases has been solved, and investigators say answers could still be out there.
Have Information? Contact NJ State Police
Detectives with the New Jersey State Police would like to hear from you if any of the stories, pictures, or sketches shown below jar any memories. If you have any information about these cases, you are asked to call (800) 709-7090.
Gallery of Unsolved Cases in South Jersey
Missing in the Pine Barrens: What Happened to Danielle Lopez?
- Kim Raffo, 35, Atlantic City - murdered in Atlantic City
- Tracy Ann Roberts, 23, Bear, DE - murdered in Atlantic City
- Barbara Breidor, 42, Ventnor - murdered in Atlantic City
- Molly Jean Dilts, 20, Black Lick, PA - murdered in Atlantic City
- Damon Jones, 34, Bridgeton - murdered in Bridgeton
- Talisa Colon, 23, Vineland - murdered in Bridgeton
- Raul "Cooks Books" Suarez, Atlantic City - found dead in Absecon
- Susan Davis, found dead near Somers Point
- Elizabeth Perry, found dead near Somers Point
- Tiffany Valiante, 18, Mays Landing - struck by NJ Transit train
- Isabella Pastrana, last seen in 2003 near Ocean City
- Susan Negersmith, 20, from Carmel, NY - last seen in Wildwood
- Carol Hill, 20, Philadelphia - found dead in Wildwood
- Allen Carl Warner, 21, Wildwood Crest - last seen in North Wildwood
- Brandon Keith Robbins, 20, North Wildwood - missing
- Mark Himebaugh, 11, Del Haven - missing
- Renee Martine LaManna, 36, NYC - last seen in Ocean City
- John Weisbecker, 21, Ocean City - missing
- Joyce McKinnon, 61, Atlantic City - murdered in Atlantic City
- Unidentified woman found dead in Galloway, NJ, 1971
- Rickie Harris, Bridgeton - fatally shot
- Gary Grant, 7, from Atlantic City - found dead
- William Ebeneezer Jones, Jr. - Vineland - missing
- Gary & Joan Deal With Son, Jason, Folsom, NJ - all three found dead in Folsom
- Dulce Maria Alavez - vanished from a park in Bridgeton, NJ