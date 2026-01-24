Some of South Jersey's most shocking murders and disappearances remain unsolved decades later.

These cases, which haunt both families and investigators, include the murders of teenagers, a mysterious death involving a New Jersey Transit train, four prostitutes found dead behind a motel in West Atlantic City, and several people who have vanished without a trace.

Despite the passage of time, none of these cases has been solved, and investigators say answers could still be out there.

Have Information? Contact NJ State Police

Detectives with the New Jersey State Police would like to hear from you if any of the stories, pictures, or sketches shown below jar any memories. If you have any information about these cases, you are asked to call (800) 709-7090.

READ MORE: Only Weeks Into 2026 and These Stores are Closing Across New Jersey

Gallery of Unsolved Cases in South Jersey

More Cold Cases: South Jersey's Unsolved Murders & Mysteries Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

Missing in the Pine Barrens: What Happened to Danielle Lopez? Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

Chris Coleman, a South Jersey native, is the brand manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM and afternoon on-air personality on WPUR Cat Country 107.3 in Atlantic City, NJ. He joined the station in February 1998 and covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey for Townsquare Media. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com

Full List of Cases Featured in the Gallery