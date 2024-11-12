Traveling for the holidays? These are NJ’s biggest pet peeves

With Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve quickly approaching, there’s bound to be a lot of travel out of state for New Jerseyans heading out to see friends and family.

With travel always comes frustrations.

If you’re driving, there’s bound to be traffic or that one family member who has the GPS but is terrible at giving directions.

When taking the train, there’s always the person who doesn’t understand what the point of the “quiet car” is.

NJ Transit Trains AP Photo/Julio Cortez loading...

But when it comes to air travel, there are plenty of different grievances that New Jerseyans have.

A survey was done by Airport Parking Reservations that looked at the biggest pet peeves for travelers from each state.

Aerial view of Newark Liberty International Airport Aerial view of Newark Liberty International Airport loading...

These are New Jersey’s biggest travel pet peeves

The study takes a close look at what really bothers Garden State locals at the airport, making the already hectic day even more stressful.

US Diverted Plane (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) loading...

The top three grievances at the airport are:

✈️ Delayed or cancelled flights

✈️ Long lines

✈️ Lengthy walks between gates or terminals

As someone who traveled via airplane a few months ago from Newark Airport… I think I’m STILL recovering.

Newark airport 1 Newark Liberty International Airport - EWR via Facebook loading...

What fellow travelers do that drive us crazy:

✈️ Being loud or disrespectful

✈️ Displaying unhygienic behavior

✈️ Having loud children

Hey, people who take off your shoes on planes… what’s your deal? No one wants to see that. Keep them covered.

Canva Canva loading...

Top pet peeves with airport facilities and amenities:

✈️ Price of food

✈️ Limited options

✈️ Price of drinks

Sure, the food is less than ideal, but at least the beer still works.

Canva Canva loading...

To those traveling this holiday season, may it be nice and smooth for you.

