Christian vote pours out for President Trump

Over the past few years, I've spent a lot of time speaking at churches and communities of faith.

Looking back at the vote totals in 2020, it's clear that people of faith underperformed and it led to a Democratic victory. Not this year.

In just about every category, the 45th, and now the 47th, President of the United States picked up strong support among Christians that likely helped him secure an overwhelming victory across the nation. Even among voters who supported abortion, Trump was the clear winner among the faithful.

For many years far too many preachers and pastors have been worried about their "tax status" and then failed to spread the word to the congregation that they should "vote their values". It's not taking a "partisan" side to ask churchgoers to "vote their values". It's common sense. And clearly the clergy got the message this year.

Trump won big, even among Catholics who favored Biden in 2020. It's a turnaround on a few fronts. And goes to show that if there was a single issue for many voters this year, it wasn't the so-called "reproductive rights" pushed by the corporate media acting as shills for the DNC.

Affordability, public safety, and parental rights topped the charts. Of course, when you've been listening to the voice of real people for as long as I have, you would have known than before they started polling.

Congratulations President Trump, on a hard-fought, well-deserved, and completely necessary to save the future of America win.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

