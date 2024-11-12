Trans Awareness Week is happening in NJ

Doesn’t it seem bonkers that same-sex marriage was still illegal in New Jersey until just 11 years ago? It does to me.

For those who don’t know: Garden State Equality had a lot to do with that. The LGBTQ advocacy group, the largest in the state, was formed in 2004 and fought tirelessly for the issue.

Thanks to their efforts, we became the 14th state to allow it. Good for us!

Canva Canva loading...

Gay rights battles feel longer ago, perhaps because the nation was more recently made to face its discrimination against transgender people. Garden State Equality is fully supporting that community with Trans Awareness Week.

Starting on Wednesday, Nov. 13 the events will actually span 10 days. The group is offering support in various ways.

Canva Canva loading...

On Nov. 13, attorney William Chanes Martinez will present a virtual seminar on how to navigate the process of changing your name and gender marker.

Homeward Healing: Advocating for Yourself During the Holidays is a webinar on Thursday, Nov. 14. This is for young adults early in their transitioning and how to handle complicated interpersonal dynamics.

Canva Canva loading...

A name change clinic is being offered to the trans community on Friday, Nov. 15 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Rutgers Law School, Room 070 at 123 Washington St., Newark, NJ 07102.

Rutgers Law students will be on hand to help with questions about the process of legally changing your name, including drafting name change petitions, changing identity documents, and what to expect once you’re in the courtroom.

Canva Canva loading...

Other webinars on mental wellness, helpful clinics, and a community art night are all part of Trans Awareness Week. You’ll find nothing but love and support, and for a full schedule of events and how to sign up find them here.

Love is love ❤️

Canva Canva loading...

35 LGBTQ Icons A look at some of music's queer trailblazers. Gallery Credit: Allison Rapp

Actors Who Came Out After Playing an LGBTQ+ Character Stacker referenced various news articles to compile a list of 25 celebrities who have come out after playing an LGBTQ+ character. Gallery Credit: Cu Fleshman

From Stonewall to today: 50+ years of modern LGBTQ+ history From Stonewall to the 2022 midterm elections, Stacker takes a look back at over 50 years of significant moments in the LGBTQ+ community in the United States and around the world. Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton & Lauren Liebhaber

33 LGBTQIA+ Icons in Rock + Metal These are some of the LGBTQIA+ icons of the rock and metal world. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.