The Spadeas celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary

How about 30 years? Some days it feels like I was waiting at the altar for my bride to walk down the aisle yesterday. Some days it's so far in the past with everything that has happened and changed over three decades.

Either way, I'm blessed. Blessed to have a partner over most of my life who is willing to sacrifice and work hard to make a wonderful home and family, and put up with me for three-plus decades!

Jodi and I met when she was just 17 and we were freshmen at Boston University. We met on the first day of the dorm orientation in August 1987.

For me, it was, as the Italians call it, the lightning bolt. We were friends from go and that friendship was past six years before we had our first date. We were married less than a year after we dated and have never looked back.

Now we are blessed to have two great kids and a son-in-law.

I'm thankful for every day that we have as I know how fragile and unpredictable life can be. Reporting on so many tragedies over my broadcast career puts life, family, and marriage in perspective. We're happy for what we have as none of us know how long we'll have it.

We're thankful that God gave us an opportunity to have a true bond with a lifelong friend and partner in all of our endeavors.

My old producer Jerry Burke used to quip, "behind every successful man, is a very surprised woman!". Although I don't know the level of surprise that my better half has on where our life's journey has gone and will continue, I know she's as happy as I am and we know how lucky we are.

We did pull out the wedding album from 1994 as we relaxed with a glass of wine on the eve of this milestone. See for yourself, but yes, I was surprised at how young we were!

Happy Anniversary Jodi, I love you and am looking forward to the next 30!

