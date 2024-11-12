💲Stop & Shop and its sister stores had a "cybersecurity issue" reported Friday

💲Some systems were taken offline

💲10 Stop & Shop stores were recently closed in New Jersey

A “cybersecurity issue” caused Ahold Delhaize USA, the parent company of Stop & Shop, to take some systems offline but the worst impacts may have passed.

According to a statement, all stores remain open and are operating as normal but the action has impact a number of in-store pharmacies and "some e-commerce operations." The company said some systems were taken offline to protect them but did not disclose details or whether if customer information was impacted.

Customers told NBC New York that some stores were unable to accept debit or gift cards as payment. Customers in southern New England told WJAR TV that self-scanning was taken offline and inventory in some departments like produce appeared to be thin.

ALSO READ: NJ drivers begin bracing for new congestion tolling plan

Stop & Shop in Howell (Dino Flammia, Townsquare Media NJ) Stop & Shop in Howell (Dino Flammia, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

Normal operations

A visit to the Pennington Stop & Shop on Tuesday did not show any obvious sign of a problem. There was no signage around the registers about payment restrictions, the produce department was well-stocked and self-scanning was available.

Spokeswoman Caroline Medeiros said Tuesday morning in an email that stores are receiving deliveries from distribution centers but customers "may see more limited inventory than usual for certain products."

Stop & Shop has 47 locations in New Jersey. The chain just closed 10 locations in New Jersey as part of plans to "position the company for growth."

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Ocean County Veterans Day Parade 2024 Patriotism filled the air in music and flags as Toms River hosted its annual Veterans Day parade Monday 11/11/24. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

UPDATE 2024: All NJ stores that sell legal cannabis The number of recreational cannabis dispensaries continues to grow, closer to 200, since the first NJ adult use marijuana sales in April 2022. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt