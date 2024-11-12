The rush to save big toll hike before Trump returns: What NJ could pay

💲 New York officials race to implement congestion pricing

Several New York Democrats are rushing to put congestion pricing tolls in place before Donald Trump returns to the White House.

In what was a politically expedient move, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul killed the $15 toll to enter Manhattan below 60th Street to prevent the issue from dragging down fellow Democrats in mid-term elections.

The tolls were scheduled to go into effect last summer and the New York Metropolitan Transit Authority has been counting on the revenue from congestion pricing to fund a multi-billion dollar capital improvement plan.

At the time she stopped the plan, Hochul said she worried about the cost and the extra burden to commuters.

The fee would have come on top of the already hefty tolls to enter the city via some river crossings, and Republicans were expected to use it as a cudgel in an election heavily focused on cost-of-living issues.

Trump hates congestion pricing

During his successful campaign to return to the White House, Donald Trump vowed to kill congestion pricing.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump said, "Congestion Pricing” is a disaster for NYC. A massive business killer and tax on New Yorkers, and anyone going into Manhattan."

Trump Tower is located in the higher tolling zone in Manhattan.

If Hochul and New York City Democrarts are sucessful in implimenting a revised tolling plan, they will have to do it in hte next two months.

Even if they are sucessful, the plan may have a short life.

Trump has vowed, ". I will terminate congestion pricing in my first week back in Office!!! Manhattan is looking for business, not looking to kill business!"

A cheaper toll?

If Hochul does revive congestion pricing, it unlikely will be at the $15 per trip level that was previously approved. Hochal has repeatedly said the toll was too high.

One of the most vocal critics of the cost is New Jersey Congressman Josh Gottheimer (D-5). He produced a study that showed the toll could be reduced to $5 and still produce the $1 billion the MTA claims it needs.

The MTA has disputed Gottheimer's calculations and claims lowering the toll would not only cause a budget shortfall, it would not act as a strong deterrent to keep cars out of the busiest parts of Manhattan.

Gov. Hochul has privately floated a $9 congestion pricing toll, but her office has not confirmed that's the number she has settled on.

The problem for Hochul is that any changes to the plan would require another approval from everyone involved, including Federal state and local officials.

With Trump set to return to Washington in less than two months, that could be a tough sell.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

