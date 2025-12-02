Jose Castro-Vega, 60, sentenced to 18 years for sexual assaults

Investigators identified 11 minor victims dating back to 2021

He will face lifetime parole supervision and Megan’s Law registration

A Pleasantville man has received a massive prison sentence in connection with multiple sexual assaults on minors.

On Monday, 60-year-old Jose Castro-Vega was sentenced to 18 years behind bars without parole on charges of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact following a guilty plea in July.

Investigation Reveals Assaults Dating Back to 2021

On October 27th, 2023, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says they were contacted regarding an allegation that Castro-Vega was engaging in sexual conduct with a juvenile.

They say an investigation found he had engaged in sexual conduct with at least eight youngsters going back as far as 2021. He was arrested and charged the following day.

Following a press release, three more juvenile victims were identified, bringing the known total to 11. He was charged with those additional crimes in November 2023.

Guilty Plea and Sentencing Details

During his plea, he acknowledged sexually assaulting seven of the eleven victims and having had inappropriate sexual contact with four.

Following his 18-year sentence, if released, Castro-Vega will be subject to Megan's Law registration and be placed on parole supervision for life.

