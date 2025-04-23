Slots player wins $120k at Hard Rock: What that means in NJ terms
Easter weekend was kind to a guest at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City.
A lucky person picked the right time, place, and machine and made a $25 bet on a 50-cent denomination Thunder Drums slot machine by Light & Wonder of Las Vegas.
The Thunder Drums machine at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City is based on the Serengeti Sun version of the new game.
Wild animals spin on five lines to trigger a Golden Drum Prize or a Thunder Prize, which increases each time the Thunder Drum is beaten.
The player hit, and hit big. They won $120,092.
Can you imagine? Oh, I would be drunk with power!
Don’t think I’m doing anything but partying that night after such an epic win!
(OK, “partying” for me would be renting Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour with a bottle of wine in my hotel room. But I know the rest of New Jersey could do better)
Just imagine what you could do with that sort of winning. Here are a few thoughts on how to spend $120,092 Jersey style.
Pay your property tax for the next 12 years.
Buy a season beach pass for Belmar for you and 149 of your closest friends for the next decade.
Pay the cash toll for the full length of the New Jersey Turnpike 5,620 times.
Tell the gas attendant, "Twenty regular cash," 6,000 times.
Buy 18,461 pork roll egg and cheese sandwiches.
You get the idea. It’s a lot. Dare I say, it’s a game changer.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has an amazing and award-winning gaming floor that includes 2,425 slots, a private high-end slot salon, 131 table games of poker, blackjack, baccarat, craps, roulette and more.
And one very satisfied customer.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
