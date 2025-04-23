Major landlord ‘cartel’ colludes to drive NJ rents sky high, officials say
🔴 New Jersey says it has uncovered a rent price-fixing scheme
🔴 Landlords are accused of sharing private information with competitors
🔴 RealPage says officials are making tech a scapegoat
New Jersey officials say landlords who collude using algorithmic software, not mysterious market forces, are driving rents to unsustainably high levels.
Ten of the biggest landlords in New Jersey are sharing non-public data as part of a cartel, according to Attorney General Matthew Platkin. On Wednesday, his office filed a lawsuit claiming they violated the state's antitrust law.
According to the lawsuit, the landlords use RealPage to share that data and drive up rents to increase their profits.
"But what's the result for New Jersey's renters? Increasingly high rental prices and few, if any, options. RealPage and every one of the landlords knew what they were doing. They knew the harm they were inflicting on thousands of New Jerseyans," Platkin said.
More accusations against RealPage
Last year, the Justice Department and attorneys general from eight other states filed a civil suit against RealPage with similar accusations of violating antitrust laws.
The federal lawsuit cited an email from a landlord who said they liked RealPage because it was "classic price fixing."
On Wednesday, Platkin referenced the same email at a press conference.
In a statement, RealPage spokesperson Jennifer Bowcock said that Platkin was "recycling the inaccuracies of predecessor cases." Platkin's office did not try to engage with the company before filing the lawsuit, Bowcock said.
Build more housing to bring down costs
According to Bowcock, the company's software helps landlords follow Fair Housing laws, rent control laws, and price gouging laws.
She said New Jersey's claims were meritless and would not do anything to help bring down housing costs.
READ MORE: Builders sue 159 NJ towns to force new affordable housing
"New Jersey should stop scapegoating pro-competitive technology, and we encourage the state’s public leaders to focus on meeting the greater demand for housing with more supply," Bowcock said.
