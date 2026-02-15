As of February 2026, eight men remain on Pennsylvania's Most Wanted list after two recent captures by the Pennsylvania State Police. These fugitives are wanted for homicide and sex-related crimes, including several involving children.

Several were last known to live within an hour of Philadelphia.

Who is on PA's Most Wanted List in 2026?

Those on Pennsylvania's 2026 Most Wanted list have active warrants for serious crimes and are considered a significant danger to the public. In some cases, these men have been on the run for decades, but cops are not giving up.

If you have seen any of the people listed below, you are urged to contact Pennsylvania State Police, Crime Stoppers at (800) 472-8477, or 9-1-1.

Wanted: Michael Edward Akerly of Erie, PA

Michael Edward Akerly of Erie PA is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police

Michael Edward Akerly is 6' 4", 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He is wanted for an alleged rape and aggravated indecent assault incident in Erie in 1998.

Authorities say he has been seen in parts of Pennsylvania, New York, and North Carolina and is known to frequent music stores and recording studios.

Wanted: James Garland Watts of Clairton, PA

James Garland Watts of Clairton PA is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police

James Garland Watts is wanted for an alleged homicide and attempted homicide in 2008 in Allegany County.

He is described as 5' 7", 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Wanted: Russell Edward Mason of Wilcox, PA

Russell Edward Mason of Wilcox PA is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police

Russell Edward Mason is wanted by police for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender.

He is 5' 10", 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Wanted: Benicio Antoi Benifield of Easton, PA

Benicio Antoi Benifield of Easton PA is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police

Benicio Antoi Benifield is 6' tall, 225 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted by police for allegedly raping a child.

Wanted: Eliezer Santana of Hazleton, PA

Eliezer Santana of Hazleton PA

Eliezer Santana of Hazleton is wanted by troopers in connection with a 2023 homicide in Luzerne County.

He is described as 5' 6" tall, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Wanted: Kevin Jay Purnell of New Castle, DE

Kevin Jay Purnell of New Castle DE is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police

Kevin Jay Purnell of New Castle, DE, is wanted after allegedly raping a 7-year-old girl in Chester County in 1999.

He is 6' 2", 270 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Wanted: Johnny Campos-Coelho of Framingham, MA

Johnny Campos-Coelho of Framingham MA

Cops in Pennsylvania continue to search for Johnny Campos-Coelho of Framingham, MA, who is wanted in connection to a 2016 homicide in Lackawanna County.

He is 5' 11", 200 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Wanted: Brandon Eugene Revis of Aliquippa, PA

Brandon Eugene Revis of Aliquippa PA is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police

Brandon Eugene Revis is 5' 9", 170 pounds, with a bald head and brown eyes.

He is wanted for an alleged homicide.

Captured: Daryl Eugene Beckett, Jr., of Chester, PA

Daryl Eugene Beckett Jr of Chester PA has been captured

Daryl Eugene Beckett, Jr., of Chester, was captured in September in Pittsburgh. Troopers say he was wanted in connection to a 2023 homicide in Delaware County.

Captured: Bradley Andrew Buchanan of West Chester, PA

Bradley Andrew Buchanan of West Chester PA has been captured

Police say Bradley Andrew Buchanan has been captured; he was wanted for allegedly raping a child. He has been sentenced to 28 to 57 years in state prison.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

