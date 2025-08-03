Toms River, NJ, Man Charged With Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material
- A Toms River man is facing charges following a recent investigation
- Authorities executed a search warrant at his home earlier this week
- He was taken into custody and remains held at the county jail
A Toms River man has been charged with possession of child sexual abuse material.
Justin Thomas of Toms River Charged
According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, on Thursday, several law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at the home of 39-year-old Justin Thomas.
Following that search, officials say an examination of a USB drive that was recovered from his desk "led to the discovery of several items of child sexual abuse material."
Investigation Originated From Tip
Prosecutors say their work started after they received information from the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Squad identified an IP address associated with a Toms River Township residence as the location from which the individual was uploading images of child sexual abuse material to the internet. That individual was ultimately identified as Thomas.
Thomas in Custody at Ocean County Jail
Thomas was taken into custody and then taken to the Ocean County Jail, where he is presently being held.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
